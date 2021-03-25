 Skip to main content

What's Happening With QS Stock And PIRS Stock Thursday?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 9:56am   Comments
Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) shares are trading lower Thursday morning after the company reported a common stock offering of 10.4 million shares.

QuantumScape engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares are trading higher after the company announced Seagen has made a strategic equity investment in Pieris as part of an ongoing collaboration between the companies.

Pieris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of the Anticalin class of biotherapeutics. Anticalin proteins are engineered versions of lipocalins, human proteins that naturally bind, store and transport a wide spectrum of molecules.

The company creates differentiated drugs that can help patients suffering from cancer, severe asthma, anemia, and other medical conditions with a high unmet medical need.

