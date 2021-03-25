Slack Disables DM Service Over Harassment Concerns: Report
Slack Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: WORK) had to roll back its new feature focused on email replacement service called ‘Slack Connect,’ on criticism over the potential for abuse, Bloomberg reports.
- The new Slack Connect DM (direct messaging) enabled paid subscribers to invite any other Slack user to a private conversation with a customizable message. However, it was alleged that those messages could pose direct harassment at strangers online without an easy block option as the invites came from a generic Slack address.
- “We are taking immediate steps to prevent this kind of abuse, beginning with the removal today of the ability to customize a message when a user invites someone to Slack Connect DMs,” said vice president of communications and policy at Slack, Jonathan Prince. The company has disabled the custom invite option and assured a solution.
- According to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) employee Menotti Minutillo, the feature did not have robust opt-out protections for individual users and no respite from email invite spamming. All of which could lead to harassment by only sending an email.
- Slack Standard plan with Connect enabled costs $8 per month per user (or $6.67 per month per user when billed annually). As a result, people could become soft targets even in the absence of the invite message feature disabled by Slack.
- WORK’s stock has gained 56% in the last year.
- Price action: WORK shares closed lower by 1.27% at $40.45 on Wednesday.
