Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Alcoa's Stock Today
The Price And Volume Action In Alcoa's Stock Today
Alcoa's (NYSE:AA) stock is trading up 7.36% to a price of $30.03. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.53 million, which is approximately 22.91% of its previous 30-day average volume of 6.66 million.
Why It's Moving
Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Alcoa shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $43 price target.
Perspective On Recent Price Action
The stock's 50-day moving average was $24.65 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $33.45 and fallen to a low of $5.16.
Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.
Latest Ratings for AA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Mar 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Mar 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for AA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Intraday Update Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas