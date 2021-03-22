 Skip to main content

uCloudlink Expands Southeast Asian Footprint With Harapan Karunia Makmur Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 8:54am   Comments
Ucloudlink Group Inc (NASDAQ: UCLallied with Indonesian information and communication technology products and services distributor PT Harapan Karunia Makmur (HKM) to expand its Southeast Asian presence.

  • The companies inked an agreement to supervise HKM's manufacture and distribution of mobile broadband (MBB) related devices and data connectivity services in Indonesia. uCloudlink would also help HKM assemble finished mobile broadband-related products to distribute and sell uCloudlink's mobile data connectivity services in Indonesia.
  • uCloudlink had also partnered with other industry-leading local partners to consolidate its presence in the region.
  • Additionally, uCloudlink cemented its existing partnership with the Philippines' international communication service provider Shore-Access Marine Consultancy Co. Ltd to distribute uCloudlink's mobile CPE router and mobile data connectivity services in the Philippines Japan, Australia, and Africa.
  • Price action: UCL shares closed at $10.6 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Contracts Tech Media

