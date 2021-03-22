 Skip to main content

Automotive Part Maker Vitesco Eyes Apple Car For Its EV Foray: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 8:52am   Comments
Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) debut in the electric car space has the potential to unlock newer revenue streams for Continental AG’s (OTC: CTTAF) (OTC: CTTAY) Vitesco Technologies powertrain unit, capitalizing on Apple’s unsuccessful attempts with Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF), Bloomberg reports.

  • Soon-to-be spun-off Vitesco does not have many options, according to Bloomberg.
  • Volkswagen AG (OTC: VLKAF) (OTC: VWAGY) shares surged last week when it announced that it expected the electric vehicles (EVs) to account for 50% of the sales by 2030.
  • Vitesco Chief Executive Officer Andreas Wolf said in an interview that an Apple car would be an exciting development.
  • Vitesco estimated €2.5 billion in sales from turbocharger and injector manufacture that it expected to divest.
  • Vitesco expected to shift about a third of its sales into components for mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and fully electric cars over the next three to five years, including the deployment of existing products like engine controls into EVs.
  • Powertrain sales declined 11% to $8.3 billion (€7 billion) in 2020 due to the pandemic. Its business was also dented by the disruption in automotive production triggered by the semiconductor crisis that might persist the entire year.
  • Vitesco targeted a spinoff by the second half of the year, followed by its foray into the EV space with German ball-bearings maker and 46% Continental stake owner Schaeffler AG (OTC: SCFLF) as a potential partner.
  • Vitesco remains bullish over the company’s turnaround spurred by the electric-car components, sensors, electronics, and the divestment of unprofitable businesses.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.68% at $120.79 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg Electric Vehicle EVsNews Tech Media

