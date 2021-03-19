What Happened With ENPH Stock And SNES Stock This Morning?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Enphase Energy and SenesTech today.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are trading higher Friday after Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive and announced a $200 price target.

Enphase Energy delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells home energy solutions that connect solar generation, energy storage, and management on one intelligent platform.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced the conclusion of agricultural deployments of ContraPest with demonstrated, sustained success in reducing rat populations and improving operating economies in poultry settings.

SenesTech is a United States-based biotech platform and research company engaged in developing technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company provides its solutions to the animal market, commercial markets, and food markets.