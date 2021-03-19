 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Supplier Foxconn In Talks To Make Batteries, EV Parts With Vietnam's VinFast: Report
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:
Apple Supplier Foxconn In Talks To Make Batteries, EV Parts With Vietnam's VinFast: Report

Taiwanese contract manufacturer and major Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Pink: HNHPF) is making rapid moves in furthering its electric vehicle ambitions.

What Happened: Hon Hai, popularly known as Foxconn, and Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup unit VinFast are engaged in exploratory talks regarding forging a partnership to develop batteries and EV parts, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

While Foxconn is looking to acquire EV production lines owned by VinFast, the latter is keen on striking a partnership, the report said.

VinFast, which has the distinction of being the first fully domestic car manufacturer in Vietnam, reportedly received proposals from Foxconn, although nothing is concrete yet. VinFast also makes electric motorbikes and buses.

Related Link: Apple Supplier Foxconn, Geely Partner On Automotive Contract Manufacturing Services

Why It's Important: Foxconn has made several moves in recent times to dip its heel into the lucrative EV market. Most recently, the company said it is contemplating setting up EV manufacturing facility either in Wisconsin, where it already has a plant, or in Mexico.

The company has stitched up several partnerships, including Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA), China's Byton and Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) to manufacture EVs. It also has a relationship with Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (Pink: GELYF) to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises.

Related Link: Potential Partners For An Apple Car Grow In Number, With Nissan The Latest To Express Interest

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HNHPF)

Tesla On Geely's Mind As It Launches A High-End EV Line: Reuters
Apple Supplier Foxconn Is Exploring North American EV Manufacturing Sites
Why Apple Car Is Likely To Follow iPhone's Playbook On Production
Fisker CEO's Tweet Reveals Additional Details for Project Pear EV Collab
IPhone Demand Drives Q1 Growth For Apple Supplier Foxconn
Top 10 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Should Know About
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Penny Stocks Emerging Markets Global Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com