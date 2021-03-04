 Skip to main content

IPhone Demand Drives Q1 Growth For Apple Supplier Foxconn
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
IPhone Demand Drives Q1 Growth For Apple Supplier Foxconn

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTC: HNHPF) is riding on the momentum imparted by the strong uptake of the latest iPhone iteration as well as surging demand for consumer electronics.

What Happened: Hon Hai, popularly known as Foxconn, said it expects first-quarter revenues to increase more than 15% year-over-year, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the company.

In the fourth quarter, the company reported 15.5% year-over-year revenue growth to 2 trillion New Taiwanese dollars.

Revenues primarily include contributions from its consumer electronics business, comprising smartphones and smartwatches.

Related Link: Fiat Chrysler In Talks With Apple Supplier Foxconn To Make EVs In China

Revenues from cloud and computing products are expected to rise about 10%, the company said.

In a statement, Foxconn said Thursday its consolidated revenues for February increased 84.81% year-over-year to 401.89 billion New Taiwanese dollars ($14.44 billion). Month-over-month, revenues were down 19.66%.

Cumulative revenues for the Jan-Feb period were at 902.11 billion New Taiwanese dollars, up 55% from the same period last year.

Why It's Important: Foxconn's performance can be considered a leading indicator for iPhone demand, and therefore its positive outlook for the first quarter bodes well for Apple. The tech giant is expected to report another blockbuster quarter following a strong showing in its seasonally strong December quarter.

Foxconn has recently shifted its focus to the EV sector and has struck multiple partnerships with the likes of Fisker Inc. (NASDAQ: FSR) and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTC: GELYF).

Related Link: Potential Partners For An Apple Car Grow In Number, With Nissan The Latest To Express Interest

(Photo: Shiwa ID via Unsplash)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: consumer electronics iPhoneNews Penny Stocks Tech Media Best of Benzinga

