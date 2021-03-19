 Skip to main content

WhatsApp Ropes In Amazon Payments Veteran For Indian Payments Business: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)-owned WhatsApp has hired Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) executive Manesh Mahatme to head its payments business in India, Reuters reports.

  • Mahatme had previously represented Amazon Pay for nearly seven years.
  • WhatsApp is the latest entrant in India’s digital payments sector, valued at $135 billion by 2023 by PwC and Indian industry body ASSOCHAM.
  • Last year, WhatsApp received a much-delayed approval for the launch of its payments system in India. Regulators have capped the platform’s rollout at 20 million users.
  • Facebook’s potential investment of $5.7 billion in Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms digital unit would enable WhatsApp to tap millions of mom-and-pop stores.
  • Amazon Pay had been rapidly growing its online bill payments and also served as a digital wallet-service as per Amazon’s India website.
  • Mahatme oversaw a team of senior product, engineering, and business development leaders at Amazon Pay, as per LinkedIn.
  • WhatsApp also intended to expand its bank partnerships to offer financial services like pensions and insurance, as per India’s head and payments industry veteran Abhijit Bose.
  • Price action: FB shares traded higher by 0.84% $280.95 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: India Reuters WhatsApp

