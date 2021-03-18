 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Happening With JMIA Stock And CFG Stock Thursday?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 3:40pm   Comments
Share:

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Jumia and Citizens Financial Group.

Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA) shares are trading lower after the company disclosed a sales agency agreement with Citigroup for 8.96 million ADSs, representing 17,925,922 ordinary shares.

Jumia Technologies is a pan-African e-commerce platform that connects sellers with consumers. The company services a logistics channel for shipping and delivering packages from sellers to consumers. Jumia also has a payment service for transactions among participants in selected markets.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $52 to $55 per share.

Citizens is a retail bank holding company operating primarily in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions of the United States.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CFG + JMIA)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Why Is It Moving? Looking At Citizens Financial Group's Price Action Today
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Teradyne And Jumia
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Offerings Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TZOONoble Capital MarketsDowngrades
HYLNUBSInitiates Coverage On14.0
ACNB of A SecuritiesUpgrades300.0
WSMGordon HaskettUpgrades
USBOdeon CapitalUpgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com