What's Happening With JMIA Stock And CFG Stock Thursday?

Here’s the latest news and updates for Jumia and Citizens Financial Group.

Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA) shares are trading lower after the company disclosed a sales agency agreement with Citigroup for 8.96 million ADSs, representing 17,925,922 ordinary shares.

Jumia Technologies is a pan-African e-commerce platform that connects sellers with consumers. The company services a logistics channel for shipping and delivering packages from sellers to consumers. Jumia also has a payment service for transactions among participants in selected markets.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $52 to $55 per share.

Citizens is a retail bank holding company operating primarily in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions of the United States.