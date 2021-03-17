Skillz Seeks To Raise Capital Via Secondary Share Sale
Online mobile multiplayer competition platform Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) proposed to sell 32 million shares in an underwritten public offering.
- The offering included 15 million shares from certain selling stockholders and 17 million shares from the company.
- The selling stockholders will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to procure additional shares up to 4.8 million shares.
- The total offering proceeds amounted to $534.65 million based on Monday's closing price of $31.45.
- Skillz intends to use the offering proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Jefferies are the joint lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Wedbush Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities are the additional book-running managers with Canaccord Genuity and Stifel as co-managers.
- SKLZ stock has climbed over 151% in the last six months.
- Skillz spokesperson told Benzinga yesterday that the Short report issued by Restrinct "contains numerous inaccuracies and misleading claims." They added that report's calculation of the company's unit economics "relies on defective math."
- Price action: SKLZ shares traded lower by 12.4% at $26.88 on the last check Wednesday.
