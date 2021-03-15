 Skip to main content

Software Firm Sprinklr Files To Go Public: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 2:38pm   Comments
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) supplier Sprinklr has confidentially filed for an IPO with the SEC, Reuters reports.

  • The software firm, founded in 2009 by CEO Ragy Thomas, assists clients with marketing, advertising, and customer engagement.
  • The offering size was yet to be determined. 
  • The company raised $200 million from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, bringing its valuation to $2.7 billion in September. Singapore-based investment firm Temasek and ICONIQ Capital had also invested in the start-up.
  • Over 60 operating companies have listed so far in 2021, against the backdrop of an IPO boom.

Posted-In: ReutersNews IPOs Tech Media

