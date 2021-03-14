 Skip to main content

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Peloton, Uber, Apple Or Carnival?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Peloton, Uber, Apple Or Carnival?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Peloton, Uber, Apple and Carnival.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares were trading lower Friday as growth stocks dipped for the session amid a rebound in yields. 

Additionally, the reopening process and recently approved COVID relief bill has driven a rotation out of "stay-at-home" plays and into cyclical names that would benefit from an economic rebound.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares were trading higher Friday after Daiwa Capital analyst Jairam Nathan upgraded the stock from Outperform to Buy.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares started moving upward midday on Friday, as one analyst said Apple could reach a market cap of $3 trillion, or $1 trillion more than its current market cap once Apple cars hit the road.

On Friday, Citigroup analyst Jim Suva estimated California-based Apple could increase its market cap by 50% in the years ahead, depending on how it rolls into the electric vehicle market. Read our full report here.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares were trading higher Friday on travel optimism amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. EU nations are reportedly pushing to relax travel bans.

Photo Credit: Public domain image via Wikimedia.

Photo Credit: Public domain image via Wikimedia.

 

Posted-In: News WIIM Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

