Google Under EU Watchdog Probe For Advertising: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
The EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager cautioned Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google over a very cumbersome inquiry into its advertising business a new angle to a decade-long antitrust battle, Bloomberg reports.

  • The EU assigned a very high priority to the technology sector in the last year, which had led to radical behavioral changes.
  • Vestager’s investigation into the Google ads ecosystem encompassed a series of tech probes, including Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store and payment system, Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) marketplace, and data. Her most advanced investigation into Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) focused on how its control of seller data could radically reduce Amazon retail risks compared to the traders on the platform.
  • The EU had been examining Google’s data practices since 2019 and had widened the scope to look at Google’s plans to phase out third-party cookies triggered by complaints from publishers.
  • Vestager previously admitted taking a keen interest in Google’s advertising business to analyze and resolve the issues.
  • The EU had already penalized Google for over $9 billion for breach of law by its shopping service, Android mobile phone operating system, and advertising business. Regulators have also scrutinized the company’s travel and local search services.
  • Price action: GOOGL stock was down 2.90% at $2,053.51 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Bloomberg European Union Competition CommissionNews Tech Media

