Toyota Cautions Apple On Auto Market Debut Citing Long-Term Sustainability Challenges: Report

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) President Akio Toyoda cautioned Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) of its ambitious auto venture. He said that just the technology would not suffice, and there’s more to the business of selling cars, Bloomberg reports.

“Anyone can make a car if they have the technical ability, but, once they make a car, I hope they’ll recognize they have to steel themselves for 40 years of responding to customers and to various changes,” Mr. Toyoda said at a Thursday news conference, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Although Apple might take at least five years to launch its planned autonomous EV, the company continues to impact the car industry as it approached a bevy of automakers for a vehicle partnership.

Apple’s foray into the car market has triggered fear among some legacy automakers over the company’s disruptive nature, leading to backtracking by Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) and others. Other automakers, including Toyota and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VLKAF), also remained aloof.

(OTC: HYMTF) and others. Other automakers, including Toyota and (OTC: VLKAF), also remained aloof. However, Volkswagen dispelled concerns over Apple’s overnight takeover of the auto industry akin to the tech industry.

Toyoda added that customers should be prepared to assume responsibility for the entire vehicle life cycle from maintenance to eventual scrapping.

He previously credited his company for experience in manufacturing over 100 million cars, something that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) lacked and did not subscribe to the products manufactured by Elon Musk-led company when the latter overtook as the most valuable automaker in 2020.

(NASDAQ: TSLA) lacked and did not subscribe to the products manufactured by Elon Musk-led company when the latter overtook as the most valuable automaker in 2020. Apple could opt for contract manufacturing for the EV akin to iPhone production as it could not strike a deal with other automakers.

Price action: TM stock was down 0.65% at $150.85 on the last check Thursday. AAPL stock was up 2.13% at $122.54.

TM stock was down 0.65% at $150.85 on the last check Thursday. AAPL stock was up 2.13% at $122.54. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.