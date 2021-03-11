 Skip to main content

Toyota Cautions Apple On Auto Market Debut Citing Long-Term Sustainability Challenges: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 11:42am   Comments
Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) President Akio Toyoda cautioned Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) of its ambitious auto venture. He said that just the technology would not suffice, and there’s more to the business of selling cars, Bloomberg reports.

  • “Anyone can make a car if they have the technical ability, but, once they make a car, I hope they’ll recognize they have to steel themselves for 40 years of responding to customers and to various changes,” Mr. Toyoda said at a Thursday news conference, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Although Apple might take at least five years to launch its planned autonomous EV, the company continues to impact the car industry as it approached a bevy of automakers for a vehicle partnership.
  • Apple’s foray into the car market has triggered fear among some legacy automakers over the company’s disruptive nature, leading to backtracking by Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) and others. Other automakers, including Toyota and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VLKAF), also remained aloof.
  • However, Volkswagen dispelled concerns over Apple’s overnight takeover of the auto industry akin to the tech industry.
  • Toyoda added that customers should be prepared to assume responsibility for the entire vehicle life cycle from maintenance to eventual scrapping.
  • He previously credited his company for experience in manufacturing over 100 million cars, something that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) lacked and did not subscribe to the products manufactured by Elon Musk-led company when the latter overtook as the most valuable automaker in 2020.
  • Apple could opt for contract manufacturing for the EV akin to iPhone production as it could not strike a deal with other automakers.
  • Price action: TM stock was down 0.65% at $150.85 on the last check Thursday. AAPL stock was up 2.13% at $122.54.

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles Bloomberg Electric Vehicle EVsNews Tech Media

