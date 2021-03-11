 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Entercom Seeks $500M Via Private Debt Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Share:
  • Media and entertainment company Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE: ETM) subsidiary Entercom Media Corp proposed $500 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2029 in a secondary private offering.
  • The offering proceeds would be utilized to repay 7.25% senior notes due 2024 and partially repay existing senior credit facilities.
  • Entercom had a total long-term debt balance of $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2020.
  • Price action: ETM shares are trading higher by 1.03% at $5.90 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETM)

Entercom Acquires Podcast Influencers Marketplace Podcorn For $14.6M Cash
How Does Entercom Communications Debt Look?
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: US Stocks Turn Higher; Systemax Shares Fall Following Q4 Earnings
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Lowe's Beats Q4 Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Offerings Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com