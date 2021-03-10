Asus Launches ROG Phone 5 Aimed At Android Gamers: Bloomberg

PC and gaming enthusiast gear specialist Asustek Computer Inc (OTC: ASUTZ) launched the latest in its Republic of Gamers smartphone line aiming at Android gamers in markets like China its target market, Bloomberg reports.

What Happened: The ROG Phone 5 is populated with up to 18GB of memory and Qualcomm Inc’s (NASDAQ: QCOM) latest Snapdragon 888 processor, custom-made 6.8-inch Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) OLED display, containing two battery cells cooled by a vapor chamber system and its higher-tier models bundle an attachable fan cooler for richer performance.

Asus is betting on its brand association with gaming and the broad enthusiasm for a tailored user experience in the commodified Android device market. The ROG Phone 5 comes with an app providing a console-like interface. Asus is working with game makers to add support for the highest refresh rates compatible with its display.

Why It Matters: Asus successfully partnered with Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) for the promotion of ROG Phones and certification of games in China.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Samsung continue to promote their devices’ gaming capabilities, compelling brands like Asus to focus on hardcore gaming fans.

However, vendors will need to heavily invest in esports tournaments for the success of brands like Asus whose target market includes hardcore gamers and professional gamers.

Asus noted a substantial sales jump between each successive ROG Phone generation validating its success. The ROG Phone 5 starts from $950 (€799) with a maximum price of €1,299 for an Ultimate fan edition with maxed-out memory and storage.

