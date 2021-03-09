Apple 'AirTags' And iPad Pro Launch Event Could Happen On March 23: Report

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) could now launch the long-rumored AirTags and the new iPad Pro models at an event to be held on March 23, AppleInsider reported Monday.

What Happened: Citing a Twitter post by Chinese leaker DuanRui who has accurately predicted Apple’s plans in the past, the report said the Apple event could be held on March 23, one week later than reports previously suggested. DuanRui has noted that a new product launch event by smartphone maker OnePlus will also be held on March 23.

Earlier rumors that Apple would release new iPad models and AirTags on March 16 were reportedly dismissed by Mark Gurman, a leading watcher of Apple, in late February.

Why It Matters: In April last year, Apple accidentally confirmed the existence of AirTags, a tracking device similar to Tile. AirTags are expected to be circular discs that can be attached to items and enable users to track these items when lost.

Apple could also release updated models of the iPad Pro at the March 23 event. It was reported in January that Apple could launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and redesigned 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple chips this year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple is also reportedly looking to introduce an all-new range of iMacs that will be powered by next-generation Apple silicon chips, as the tech giant continues to focus on self-reliance for device components and shifts away from using chips made by Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC)

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 4.2% lower on Monday at $116.36.

