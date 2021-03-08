 Skip to main content

Why Disney's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 1:06pm   Comments
Why Disney's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading higher Monday after the California Department of Public Health announced Disneyland and entertainment venues statewide can reopen on April 1.

Also included in the reopening announcement are sports and concert venues. The California Department will allow competing theme parks Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) Magic Mountain and Universal Corp (NYSE: UVV) to reopen April 1 as well.

This month marks one year since entertainment venues in California were closed due to the ongoing pandemic.

DIS Price Action: Disney shares are trading higher by 5.7% at $200.96 Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $200 and a 52-week low of $79.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

