Why Disney's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading higher Monday after the California Department of Public Health announced Disneyland and entertainment venues statewide can reopen on April 1.

Also included in the reopening announcement are sports and concert venues. The California Department will allow competing theme parks Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) Magic Mountain and Universal Corp (NYSE: UVV) to reopen April 1 as well.

This month marks one year since entertainment venues in California were closed due to the ongoing pandemic.

DIS Price Action: Disney shares are trading higher by 5.7% at $200.96 Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $200 and a 52-week low of $79.