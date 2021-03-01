Martha Stewart Joins BurgerFi's Board: What Else Is She Up To?

Martha Stewart joined BurgerFi's board of directors because the company sells "some of the best burgers in the United States," the celebrity entrepreneur and TV personality said on Fox Business.

Stewart's Role: BurgerFi serves 100% American Angus beef burgers with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. The fast-growing chain is also known for premium items like Wagyu beef and a plant-based burger made with Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND).

Stewart's official title on BurgerFi's board is chair of the Product & Innovation Committee. Her duties will also include increasing BurgerFi's menu options and designing new stores.

"We have a tremendous, diverse menu. I think the leader of the pack and an opportunity to take it to the next level now with Martha on the board," BurgerFi CEO Julio Ramirez also said on Fox Business.

What's Martha Up To These Days? Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, home and gardening initiatives have proven to be the "leading categories for the American homemaker," Stewart said. The CBD category is fairly new to Stewart's portfolio as part of a 2020 collaboration with Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC).

Most recently, Canopy and Stewart jointly launched a line of CBD-infused treats for dogs, giving Stewart new exposure to a "very fast-growing category," she said. The health and wellness CBD category for pets could become a $10 billion industry by 2023.

Stewart said as a cat lover she was naturally attracted to PrettyLitter and will advertise the cat litter brand in ad campaigns.

Separately, Stewart joined the board of directors of indoor farming startup Appharvest Inc (NASDAQ: APPH), which went public as part of a SPAC deal in early February.

(Photo: David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons)