Pokemon Announces Highly Anticipated Diamond And Pearl Remakes: Why Investors Should Watch Nintendo Stock

The Pokemon Company, which is is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021, unveiled new video games Friday.

What Happened: “Pokemon Brilliant Diamond” and “Pokemon Shining Pearl” will launch on the Nintendo Switch in late 2021.

The games are remakes of the iconic “Pokemon Diamond” and “Pokemon Pearl” games that were originally released on the Nintendo DS.

Nintendo Co (Pink: NTDOY), which also owns 33% of The Pokemon Company, will be the exclusive place for gamers to enjoy the new Pokemon games.

The games will allow players to select Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup as their starter Pokemon and journey through the Sinnoh region.

A third Pokemon game is coming exclusively to the Nintedo Switch in 2022. “Pokemon Legends: Arceus” will take gamers to the Sinnoh region before the existence of Pokemon trainers of Pokemon leagues. Gamers will attempt to create the region’s first Pokedex. “Pokemon Legends: Arceus” is developed by Game Freak, a co-owner of The Pokemon Company.

Why It’s Important: Pokemon is one of the most well-known gaming brands and has been a key to the success of Nintendo thanks to its exclusive titles.

“Pokemon Diamond” and “Pokemon Pearl” sold over 17.7 million cppies on the Nintendo DS, according to NintendoLife.

The latest Nintendo Switch Pokemon games have performed well. “Pokemon Sword” and “Pokemon Shield” have sold 20.35 million units as of Dec. 31. Sword and Shield rank third all-time in the Pokemon series, which could show the strength and demand for the series on the Nintendo Switch.

Sword and Shield are the fifth bestselling games on the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch sold 11.57 million units in the holiday quarter and has sold over 80 million units since launching in 2017. Nintendo is forecasting it will sell 26.5 million Switch units in the current fiscal year.

In 2020, Nintendo stock outperformed Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), two companies that released new consoles during the calendar year.

NTDOY Price Action: Shares of Nintendo were down 2.17% at $77.10 at last check Friday.

