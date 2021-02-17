No 'Zelda: Breath Of The Wild' Sequel Reveal At Nintendo Direct

Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY) held a Nintendo Direct presentation Wednesday to highlight its upcoming slate of games.

What Happened: New games for the Nintendo Switch were shown off in a Nintendo watched live by over 1.2 million people. Among the highlights were:

Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade coming to “Smash Bros. Ultimate”

“Fall Guys” being released on Switch in Summer 2021

“Mario Golf Super Rush” coming on June 25 with a story mode and competitive play

A new DC Super Hero Girls game

The next “Plants Vs Zombies” game launches March 19

Mario-themed costumes coming to “Animal Crossing” on February 25 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of “Super Mario Bros”

A new Star Wars free-to-play online third person shooter called “Star Wars Hunters” from Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

(NASDAQ: ZNGA) Splatoon 3 is coming in 2022 to the Switch

Legend Of Zelda News: Viewers were likely left wanting more as a sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” was rumored for the event.

A sequel is in development but Nintendo had nothing to share for the game. Instead, the company highlighted the launch of a different Zelda game coming to the Switch.

“Zelda Skyward Sword,” which was released in 2011 for the Nintendo Wii is coming to the Switch. The game will feature interactive gameplay using the right Joy Con for the sword and left Joy Con for the shield.

The company said a variety of games are in development and will share more details later on.

Why It’s Important: The Nintendo Switch topped the leaderboards as the best selling console for several years before releases from Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

The Switch has held up well in sales even against the new consoles. Nintendo outperformed the other two gaming stocks with a share return of 60% versus 40% gains from the other two in 2020.

Nintendo saw sales of 11.57 million Switch units during the holiday quarter, which it recently reported. The console has sold 80 million units since launching 2017.

Nintendo raised its guidance to 26.5 million units forecasted for the current fiscal year.

“Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” has sold over 20 million units and quickly became a fan favorite for the Switch console.

NTDOY Price Action: Shares of Nintendo closed Wednesday at $81.25, near their 52-week high of $82.55. Shares of Nintendo are up 76% in the last year and up 360% in the last five years.