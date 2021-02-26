33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 85.7% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after the company said the US Army Corps of Engineers has accepted Pebble Limited Partnership's request to initiate an administrative appeal process.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) shares rose 66.6% to $6.28 in pre-market trading. Lixte Biotech recently said it will present its anti-cancer therapy enhancer at HC Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held March 9-10, 2021.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares rose 29% to $5.21 in pre-market trading after the company signed a definitive agreement to sell its South Gate, California property for $76.7 million.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) rose 19.4% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) rose 16.9% to $4.91 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) rose 13.7% to $2.83 in pre-market trading after climbing over 13% on Thursday.
- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) rose 9.5% to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) rose 9.2% to $21.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and declared a special dividend.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) rose 8.1% to $62.86 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) shares rose 7.8% to $6.47 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) rose 7% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after declining over 9% on Thursday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 6.7% to $115.98 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 18% on Thursday.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose 6% to $39.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) rose 5.7% to $19.80 in pre-market trading after jumping around 92% on Thursday. The bioscience company announced results from a Phase 3 study that examined its nutritional protocol in the treatment of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 5.5% to $208.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 4.3% to $149.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Losers
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) shares fell 26.2% to $2.73 in pre-market trading. Tengasco and Riley Exploration - Permian, LLC disclosed a reverse stock split.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) fell 23.1% to $5.66 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider Q4 loss. The company also said it received an appeal denied letter, from the Office of New Drugs of the FDA in response to its formal dispute resolution request submitted in December 2020.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 17.1% to $34.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 27% on Thursday. The9 recently acquired 70% equity in Hangzhou SuanLi Technology Co. Ltd. (Interhash), a cryptocurrency cloud mining blockchain software-as-a-service company for approximately $7 million.
- Creative Realities, Inc.. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 16.8% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) fell 16.3% to $3.64 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Thursday.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) rose 16.2% to $6.46 in pre-market trading. SilverSun Technologies subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., on Thursday, signed a letter of intent to acquire Sage Software solutions reseller CT-Solution, Inc.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 15.5% to $1.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider Q4 loss.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 15.1% to $16.03 in pre-market trading. Workhorse Group shares jumped around 25% on Thursday amid report that House Democrats have vowed to stop US Postal Service contract with Oshkosh.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) fell 13.9% to $5.38 in pre-market trading. The company stock was recently uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 13.8% to $36.40 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) fell 13.6% to $4.01 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Thursday.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) fell 12.5% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. Dynatronics shares jumped 25% on Thursday after the company announced the extension of a key distribution agreement.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) fell 11.5% to $6.70 in pre-market trading. Sino-Global, recently, announced LOI to acquire 51% of inner Mongolia Nine-Chain Intelligent Big Data Park Service Co., Ltd.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) fell 11.2% to $16.44 in pre-market trading.
- Evogene Ltd.. (NASDAQ: EVGN) fell 10.4% to $5.44 in pre-market trading. Evogene is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 10.3% to $7.18 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Thursday. The European Commission recently designated Orphan Medicinal Product status to Ocugen's OCU400 (AAV5-hNR2E3) to treat both retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Leber Congenital amaurosis.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) fell 9.2% to $7.91 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Thursday.
