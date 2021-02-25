Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dynatronics Extends Key Distribution Pact, Shares Rally

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 5:55am   Comments
Share:
  • Dynatronics Corporation's (NASDAQ: DYNT) wholly-owned subsidiary, Bird & Cronin, has renewed its purchasing agreement with Intalere, one of the national group purchasing organizations in the healthcare industry.
  • Bird & Cronin has been an Intalere provider for over twenty years. The contract is currently effective through January 31, 2024.
  • Intalere members will receive negotiated pricing on the company's orthopedic bracing solutions for spine, upper and lower extremities.
  • With more than 100,000 members from healthcare organizations all over the country, Intalere members make nearly $9 billion in purchases annually.
  • Price Action: DYNT surged 157% at $3.29 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DYNT)

12 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Why Dynatronics's Stock is Trading Lower Today
Recap: Dynatronics Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
Earnings Outlook for Dynatronics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com