Onconova Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher Following Regained Compliance With NASDAQ Listing Requirements
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares are trading higher today after the company announced it regained compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirement. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing products to treat patients with cancer.
Technical Levels
Onconova has been trading on above average volume since the beginning of February. The hourly chart below shows that the price of the stock had formed what many technical traders cite as support at $1.50. Shares did fall sharply below the $1.50 level, after being supported several times, but have since regained the price and are currently once again trading around $1.50.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Rumors Technicals Small Cap Trading Ideas