48 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) rose 117.1% to $8.14 in pre-market trading. Novo Integrated Sciences, on Tuesday, announced an uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares rose 58.2% to $69.00 in pre-market trading. NeuroRx, on Tuesday, said ZYESAMI has successfully demonstrated 10-day accelerated recovery from respiratory failure in critically ill patients with COVID-19 treated with high flow nasal oxygen at 28-day interim endpoint. NeuroRx has signed an agreement to complete a business combination with Big Rock Partners Acquisition.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) shares rose 55.4% to $3.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) rose 46% to $12.07 in pre-market trading after declining over 16% on Tuesday.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) rose 40.1% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Tuesday. Globalstar, last week, said it partnered with XCOM Labs to commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in dense settings, including arenas, airports, multi-tenant buildings, and industrial deployments in countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights.
- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) rose 27.2% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Tuesday.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) rose 26.7% to $4.75 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 30% on Tuesday. AirNet, last week, said it has regained ¸Nasdaq's minimum market value requirement.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc.. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 26.5% to $8.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results..
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares rose 23.8% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 10% on Tuesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, last week, completed the dose-escalation stage and established the recommended Phase 2 dose for its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating its lead candidate, seclidemstat, in relapsed/refractory (R/R) Ewing sarcoma.
- dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE: DMYI) rose 23.6% to $15.00 in pre-market trading. IonQ is in advanced talks to merge with DMY Technology Group Inc. III, Bloomberg reported.
- RMG Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: RMGB) rose 19.3% to $13.25 in pre-market trading after the company is said to be nearing a deal with Goldman Sachs-backed Renew Power.
- Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) rose 18.1% to $60.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose17.8% to $0.885 in pre-market trading after dropping over 27% on Tuesday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 16.2% to $33.15 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Tuesday.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) shares rose 15.4% to $4.05 in pre-market trading after dipping 26% on Tuesday. Lion Group recently announced a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 15.4% to $20.49 in pre-market trading after dropping around 15% on Tuesday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 15.2% to $61.95 in pre-market trading. The9, on Tuesday, acquired 70% equity in Hangzhou SuanLi Technology Co. Ltd. (Interhash), a cryptocurrency cloud mining blockchain software-as-a-service company for approximately $7 million.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 14.2% to $55.75 in pre-market trading after dropping around 25% on Tuesday.
- PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) rose 12.6% to $51.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance .
- Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) rose 12.2% to $123.00 in pre-market trading after the U.S. Postal Service announced it awarded a 10-year contract to the company to manufacture a new generation of U.S.-built postal delivery vehicles.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) rose 12.2% to $9.50 in pre-market trading after declining 23% on Tuesday. Toaping, last week, engaged with Great Bay Capital investments as a consultant blockchain deployment.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 11.6% to $8.56 in pre-market trading after declining around 22% on Tuesday. SOS, last week, priced 8.6 million shares at $10 per share to raise $86 million in a secondary offering.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) rose 11.4% to $22.59 in pre-market trading after dipping around 17% on Tuesday.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 11% to $8.99 in pre-market trading. Sino-Global Shipping America, on Tuesday, signed a MOU to cooperate with CyberMiles to 'jointly explore opportunities' using CyberMiles non-fungible token business.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 10.5% to $3.57 in pre-market trading. Ideanomics' Solectrac, on Tuesday, reported a new reservation campaign for the company’s all-electric tractors.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 9.3% to $7.32 in pre-market trading after dipping around 20% on Tuesday. Ebang closed offering priced on February 11.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 9.2% to $3.67 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Tuesday.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 8.5% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after declining over 13% on Tuesday. Safe-T Group, last week, announced pricing of $9.75 million registered direct offering of 4.615 million ADSs at $2 per ADS.
- McAfee Corp (NASDAQ: MCFE) rose 8.5% to $21.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares rose 8.3% to $16.62 in pre-market trading. Bit Digital, on Tuesday, highlighted expansion of North American Bitcoin hosting partnerships with Compute North and Link Global Technologies.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 7.8% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 6.9% to $12.90 in pre-market trading after Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $10 to $25.
- Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) rose 6.4% to $234.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) shares fell 14.9% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE: GTES) rose 11.9% to $15.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of 22 million shares of common stock.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) fell 9.8% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday. ReTo Eco-Solutions, last month, received state-backed funding with the launch of Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone.
- Xperi Holding Corp (NASDAQ: XPER) shares fell 7.5% to $20.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 7.2% to $3.59 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a loss for the fourth quarter.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) fell 7.1% to $155.31 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 4% on Tuesday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 7.1% to $2.86 in pre-market trading. The company, on Tuesday, announces intent to file fast track application for AD04 with the FDA.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 6.7% to $26.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Tuesday.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares fell 6.4% to $9.12 in pre-market trading after jumping around 42% on Tuesday.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 6.1% to $15.46 in pre-market trading. Workhorse shares dipped over 47% on Tuesday after Oshkosh received a contract with the US Postal Service for delivery vehicles. Workhorse had been viewed as a potential candidate for the contract.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) fell 5.7% to $44.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings and issued weak FY21 guidance .
- AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) fell 5% to $59.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) fell 4.4% to $37.81 in pre-market trading after the company issued weal FY21 EPS guidance.
- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) fell 4.1% to $19.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced a secondary public offering of 17 million shares by Exxarp Resources.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) fell 3% to $387.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
