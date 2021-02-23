48 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) rose 67.3% to $3.73 in pre-market trading. Vascular Biogenics, on Monday, announced that the Data Safety Monitoring Committee provided the green light to advance its OVAL Phase 4 registration and enabled the study of VB-111 in ovarian cancer.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares rose 48.5% to $3.52 in pre-market trading.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) rose 37.2% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after jumping over 98% on Monday. ReTo Eco-Solutions, last month, received state-backed funding with the launch of Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) rose 18.2% to $12.99 in pre-market trading after jumping 56% on Monday. Toaping, last week, engaged with Great Bay Capital investments as a consultant blockchain deployment.
- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) shares rose 17.8% to $3.83 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Monday.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) rose 12.4% to $4.00 in pre-market trading. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals merger partner, Viracta Therapeutics Inc, last week, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for patent application No. 16/924,082, titled "Methods of Treating Virally Associated Cancers with Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors," related to the use of Viracta's oral combination product candidate of nanatinostat and valganciclovir.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) rose 12% to $5.35 in pre-market trading. InMed, last week, announced closing of $4.5 million private placement.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 11.8% to $10.15 in pre-market trading. Surface Oncology recently announced plans to appoint Robert Ross, M.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) rose 10.3% to $184.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) rose 10.3% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued multiple program updates including the addition of a second inhaled antibody to neutralize newly emerging COVID-19 mutated variants.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ZI) rose 9.7% to $56.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 9.2% to $6.16 in pre-market trading after dropping over 11% on Monday.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) rose 8.2% to $3.05 in pre-market trading. Kosmos Energy, on Monday, reported earnings for the fourth quarter.
- EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) rose 7.8% to $48.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 7.8% to $7.06 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will reopen all 13 theatres in NYC as of March 5th.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 7.7% to $2.66 in pre-market trading. Express S-3 showed registration for 25 million share common stock shelf offering.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) rose 6.9% to $42.74 in pre-market trading. Trip.com is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 3.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) rose 6.5% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) rose 6.1% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Monday.
Losers
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) fell 37.8% to $35.70 in pre-market trading. Lucid Motors is going public in a SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV. The deal has been rumored since January..
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 27.7% to $1.46 in pre-market trading.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares fell 26.7% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) fell 26.7% to $2.47 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 14% on Monday.
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) fell 26.2% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. Isoray, earlier during the month, posted a loss for its second quarter.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) fell 26% to $8.00 in pre-market trading. Sino-Global, last week, announced LOI to acquire 51% of inner Mongolia Nine-Chain Intelligent Big Data Park Service Co., Ltd.
- United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) rose 25.9% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after declining around 18% on Monday.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) fell 25.8% to $0.89 in pre-market trading.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 25.4% to $7.32 in pre-market trading after dropping around 13% on Monday. SOS, last week, priced an 8.6 million unit offering at $10 per unit.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 25.3% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday. Altium Capital Management reported in a 13G filing a 5.4% stake in Phunware.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 24.9% to $3.05 in pre-market trading. ZW Data Action Technologies, last week, announced the closing of $18.7 million registered direct offering.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares fell 24.7% to $2.41 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Monday.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell 24.6% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after declining 14% on Monday.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 24.6% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Monday.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 23.7% to $0.9386 in pre-market trading. Castor Maritime, last week, announced the purchase of a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier for $14.8 million..
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 23.7% to $1.19 in pre-market trading. Onconova Therapeutics, last week, announced closing of $28.75 million public offering of common stock including full exercise of the over-allotment option.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) fell 23.6% to $4.700 in pre-market trading after climbing 10% on Monday.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) fell 22.6% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Monday. Globalstar, last week, announced alliance with XCOM Labs.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) fell 22.2% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 18% on Monday.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) fell 21.9% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Monday. Calyxt, last week, announced the appointment of Dr. Yves Ribeill as CEO.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) fell 21.7% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Monday.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares fell 21.5% to $2.01 in pre-market trading.
- Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KIQ) fell 21.1% to $0.9305 in pre-market trading.
- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) fell 20.6% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Monday.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) fell 20.4% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 10% on Monday. Histogen, last week, said HST-001 was found to be 'safe and well tolerated' with no serious adverse events.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 20.3% to $1.18 in pre-market trading. Zosano Pharma, on Monday, confirmed Qtrypta NDA resubmission strategy following Type A meeting minutes from the FDA.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares fell 18.1% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Monday.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 17.6% to $8.45 in pre-market trading.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 16.5% to $3.96 in pre-market trading. Lion Group, on Monday, announced a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology.
