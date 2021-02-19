Market Overview

Apple Developing Magnetic iPhone Battery Pack Attachment: Report
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 12:27pm   Comments
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is working on a magnetically attached MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12, according to Bloomberg

What Happened: The battery pack attachment has been in development for more than a year, and the accessory is still scheduled to hit the market, according to people with knowledge of the product, the report said. 

The prototype resembles the form factor of existing leather wallet accessories, with at least one prototype using a white rubber casing, according to Bloomberg. This is not dissimilar to battery packs Apple’s pushed in the past. 

Yet Apple is reportedly facing software issues that see iOS reports that the battery pack is overheating even when no such overheating actually occurs during use.

The report added that if the Cupertino-based tech giant can’t get the better of the overheating issues, the project may ultimately be left behind.

Apple’s iPhone 12 launched in November. 

Why It Matters: Apple has previously released battery packs and wireless charging accessories.

A MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 lineup would give Apple the ability to push a bankable add-on product to the latest round of iPhone adopters. 

See Also: How To Buy Apple Stock.

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg iPhone

