Twist Bioscience Collaborates With Australia Based Specialist Provider For Whole Exome Capture Assay
- Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) and Victorian Clinical Genetic Services (VCGS) have developed a novel whole-exome capture assay, which utilizes Next Generation Sequencing to conduct analysis and sequencing of the entire exome.
- In particular, the assay can target difficult to cover, non-coding regions outside the normal exome known to contain pathogenic variants. The assay also allows for reanalysis of data when new disease-causing genes are discovered.
- VCGS is accredited by Australian authorities to use this assay as an in vitro diagnostic product.
- Price Action: TWST is down 1.62% at $152.29 in market trading hours on last check Thursday.
