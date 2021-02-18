Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twist Bioscience Collaborates With Australia Based Specialist Provider For Whole Exome Capture Assay

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Share:
  • Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) and Victorian Clinical Genetic Services (VCGS) have developed a novel whole-exome capture assay, which utilizes Next Generation Sequencing to conduct analysis and sequencing of the entire exome.
  • In particular, the assay can target difficult to cover, non-coding regions outside the normal exome known to contain pathogenic variants. The assay also allows for reanalysis of data when new disease-causing genes are discovered.
  • VCGS is accredited by Australian authorities to use this assay as an in vitro diagnostic product.
  • Price Action: TWST is down 1.62% at $152.29 in market trading hours on last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWST)

101 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
66 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For COVID-19 Vaccine Approval, Zimmer Biomet's Spin-Off, IPO Deluge Hits Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com