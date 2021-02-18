Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thursday's Market Minute: Sector Winners & Losers: Cyclicals Surge
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
February 18, 2021 9:33am   Comments
Share:
Thursday's Market Minute: Sector Winners & Losers: Cyclicals Surge

Equity indices are making new all-time highs, but the gains are not equally spread across industries; there are clear favorites and laggards when examining the major sector ETFs and indices. Since the low point of the pandemic selloff on March 23, the outperformers surged upward and include Consumer Discretionary (XLY, +94%), Transportation ($DJT, +91%), and Technology (XLK, +91%). The underperformers since the same date include Consumer Staples (XLP, +35%), Utilities (XLU, +37%), and Healthcare (XLV, +55%).

These groups largely fall in line with the historical view of the dynamic between cyclical and defensive sectors. The rise of cyclical sectors like XLY and XLK suggests the economy could be strengthening, while relative weakness in defensive sectors like XLP and XLU bolsters this idea and also suggests a risk-on mentality among market participants. Looking more closely, XLK and XLY show uptrends as they’ve been making new highs while also making higher lows.

Transportation tells a slightly different story, as $DJT also made new highs on Tuesday but recently dipped below its Jan. 4 intraday lows. Meanwhile, XLU and XLP have both been making lower highs and lower lows since November. Healthcare looks a little stronger and has been trending upward, but this is likely fueled in part by Covid-19. Taken overall, this type of rotation typically would be viewed as the start of an expansion cycle. Going by the historical frameworks, the next sectors to shine would be Industrials, Materials, and Energy.

Photo by Sophie Backes on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: TD AmeritradeNews Health Care ETFs General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com