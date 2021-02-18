Market Overview

FDA Approves Expanded MRI labeling For Medtronic's Sacral Neuromodulation Systems

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 9:30am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved expanded MRI labeling of Medtronic plc's (NYSE: MDT) InterStim II and InterStim Micro sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems that use SureScan MRI leads. The updated MRI Guidelines allow for a broader range of MRI scan parameters and a shorter wait time between MRI scans.
  • InterStim Micro is a small rechargeable device to deliver SNM therapy and is used for treating overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention. The InterStim SureScan MRI leads are used with InterStim Micro and with the recharge-free InterStim II and allow full-body 1.5 and 3 Tesla MRI-conditional scans.
  • Yesterday, the company announced a recall of its Valiant Navion thoracic stent graft system after a reported patient death in a clinical trial.
  • New SureScan MRI lead scanning parameters increases B1+rms for 1.5 Tesla scans from 3.0 µT to 4.0 µT, and 3 Tesla scans from 1.3 µT to 2.0µT. The competitor's MRI labeling does not specify parameters for 1.5T scans with B1+rms technology.
  • The new Medtronic scanning parameters increase SAR limits for 1.5 Tesla scans from 0.5 W/kg to 2.0 W/kg and for 3 Tesla scans from 0.5 W/kg to 1.4 W/kg.
  • Decreases wait time from 60 minutes to 5 minutes for maximum duration scans (30 minutes).
  • Price Action: MDT shares increased 0.5% at $118.6 in premarket trading on last check Thursday.

