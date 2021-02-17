Market Overview

Why CLPS Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2021 3:48pm   Comments
CLPS (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it has signed a vendor agreement with a well-known U.S. digital payment platform to provide IT services.

The company also announced it ramped up its global expansion strategy.

CLPS Inc is an information technology consulting and solutions service provider focused on delivering services to global institutions in banking, insurance, and financial sectors, both in China and globally. Its products are Risk Control Platform, Transaction Acquiring Platform, Debt Collection Platform,

CLPS shares were trading up 130.61% at $11.30. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.78 and a 52-week low of $1.62.

