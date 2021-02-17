Domino's Raises $13M For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: What's Next?

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announced its corporate and U.S. franchise-owned stores raised $13 million in 2020 to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

What Happened: According to the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company, more than $10.2 million of the funds were collected during its 17th annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign, which was held Oct. 19, 2020, through Jan. 3, 2021. The remaining $2.8 million was collected during 2020 by asking customers to round up their order total and donate the difference to the St. Jude organization.

Domino's selected St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as its national philanthropic partner in 2004. To date, it has raised more than $68 million.

Last year was a record-breaking one for Domino's fundraising on behalf of St. Jude, topping its 2019 peak of $10 million raised, which itself broke the 2018 record of $9.8 million.

What's Next: Last September, Domino's announced a commitment to raise $100 million for St. Jude by 2030; Domino said its pledge is the largest corporate commitment in the history of St. Jude.

The company is also preparing to begin construction on The Domino's Village, a 140-unit housing facility for the families of children receiving medical treatment at St. Jude. The Domino's Village is expected to open in spring 2023.

"During a particularly challenging year, I am in awe of the generosity of our brand's customers during the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign," said Ritch Allison, Domino's CEO. "The record number of funds raised in stores this year speaks volumes about not only the dedication of Domino's team members and customers, but also the groundbreaking work done by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital."

(An artist's rendering of The Domino's Village, which is slated to open at the St. Jude campus in spring 2023. Photo courtesy Domino's.)