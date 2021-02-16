Market Overview

Why Protective Insurance's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 16, 2021 3:42pm   Comments
Protective Insurance (NASDAQ: PTVCA) shares are trading higher Tuesday after Progressive announced it acquired the company.

Protective Insurance is engaged in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance and also acts as a reinsurer for limited risk in the U.S. The company mainly provides multiple-line insurance coverages primarily to fleet transportation companies as well as to independent contractors. It also provides private passenger automobile products to individuals, workers' compensation coverage to small businesses and professional liability products on a selective basis. Its revenue comprises of premium, commission, fees and other income.

Protective Insurance shares traded up 40.92% to $22.90 Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.10 and a 52-week low of $10.95.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

