Why Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 16, 2021 1:33pm   Comments
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company on Monday reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results and reported sales were down year over year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It is focused on building a broad portfolio of affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock was down 30% at $1.96. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.60 and a 52-week low of 96 cents.

