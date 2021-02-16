Oil Stocks Trade Higher As Winter Weather Hits Texas Hard

The shares of several oil companies are trading higher Tuesday as oil prices gain amid freezing weather and rolling blackouts in Texas, which has shut refineries and wells in the state and curbed supply.

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) based in Houston, is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in the world. It operates primarily in the U.S., Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname.

Apache Corporation shares were trading up 4.52% at $18.27. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.21 and a 52-week low of $3.80.

BP plc (NYSE: BP) is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2019, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 9.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, including volumes from its 20% ownership interest in Rosneft.

BP's shares were trading up 5.07% at $23.02. The stock has a 52-week high of $36.40 and a 52-week low of $14.74.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is the second-largest oil company in the United States, with the production of 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.6 million cubic feet a day of natural gas 2 million barrels of liquids a day.

Chevron shares were trading up 1.56% at $92.68. The stock has a 52-week high of $111.10 and a 52-week low of $51.60.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 9.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

ExxonMobil shares were trading up 2.45% at $51.76. The stock has a 52-week high of $61.16 and a 52-week low of $30.11.

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) is an independent oil and gas company primarily involved in offshore exploration and production. The company has its operations in the United States, Gulf of Mexico, and offshore Mexico.

Talos Energy shares were trading up 4.04% at $9.53. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.06 and a 52-week low of $5.