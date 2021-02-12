Market Overview

Why Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Prothena, CollPlant Are Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 12, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares are trading lower Friday after the company priced its 8.571 million share common stock offering at $3.50 per share.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing small-molecule and antibody agents that target the immune system to treat patients with cancer. The firm's pipeline includes CPI-006, CPI-818, CPI-935, and others.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares were trading down 10.15% at $3.54. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.88 and a 52-week low of $1.01.

CollPlant (NASDAQ: CLGN) shares are trading lower after the company priced its registered direct offering of 2 million american depositary shares at $17.50 per ADS.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on developing and commercializing tissue repair products, initially for 3D-bio printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets.

CollPlant shares were trading down 33.81% at $16.05. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.26 and a 52-week low of $6.

Prothena (NASDAQ/;PRTA) shares are trading higher after Jefferies today upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $15 to $30 following the company's Q4 earnings report yesterday.

Prothena Corp PLC is a biotechnology company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel protein immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding and inflammatory cell adhesion disorders.

Prothena shares were trading up 30.57% at $20.50. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.85 and a 52-week low of $7.10.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

