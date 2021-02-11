Bumble Opens Above IPO Price

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $76 after being priced at $43 per share.

The company listed its shares on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "BMBL."

Bumble is engaged in offering online dating services. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come on a monthly basis to discover new people and connect with each other.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering.

The stock trades around $71.82 at publication time.