Why Quotient Technology's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Quotient Technology provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions. The company offers a digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers to engage shoppers through personalized and targeted promotions and media.

The company operates its platform across various distribution networks including the app and website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com other owned and operated properties and various publisher partners.

Quotient Technology stock was up 30.28% at $13.14 Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.68 and a 52-week low of $4.55.