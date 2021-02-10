Market Overview

Why Mexco Energy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2021 3:55pm   Comments
Mexco Energy (NYSE: MXC) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter EPS of four cents, up from two cents year over year.

Mexco Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the United States. The company carried out its operation in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Mexco Energy stock was up 42.38% at $12.70. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.63 and a 52-week low of $1.53.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's moving

