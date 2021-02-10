Why Mexco Energy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Mexco Energy (NYSE: MXC) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter EPS of four cents, up from two cents year over year.

Mexco Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the United States. The company carried out its operation in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Mexco Energy stock was up 42.38% at $12.70. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.63 and a 52-week low of $1.53.