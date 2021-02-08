Market Overview

Bsquare's Stock Is Surging Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 08, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
Bsquare’s (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares are trading higher Monday on abnormal volume levels and continued volatility from last week. There is no company-specific news to justify the price action.

Bsquare provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market and sells standalone intelligent systems. Its business segments are Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It focuses on a system that utilizes various Microsoft Windows Embedded operating systems as well as devices running other popular operating systems such as Android, Linux, and QNX.

The company's customers include original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors and peripheral vendors.

Bsquare’s Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 88.86% at $6.02. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.80 and low of 83 cents.

