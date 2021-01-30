Market Overview

10 Short Squeeze Candidates Under $10
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 30, 2021 8:36am   Comments
10 Short Squeeze Candidates Under $10

The movement of retail traders against hedge funds has caused several stocks to spike. Many of the top movers have been stocks that have a high percentage of their floated shares short, causing what’s known as a short squeeze.

Among the other themes of the high-flying stocks is that many of them started trading under $10 before their run-ups. AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) and Express Inc (NYSE: EXPR) were all stocks that were under $10 and saw huge increases.

Here are 10 stocks that trade under $10 with large short percentages that could be short squeeze candidates:

  • Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) is a biotechnology company. Currently, 42% of the float is short.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) is a medical technology company; 34% of its float is traded short.
  • VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) develops vaccines for adults, children and newborns; 20% percent of the float is short.
  • Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) sells intimate, swimwear and apparel, and 33% of its float is short.
  • Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) is a biotechnology company; 35% of its float is short.
  • Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is a pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, with 26% of its float short.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) is a generics pharmaceutical company; 25% of its float is short.
  • Dyanvax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is a biotechnology company that is seeing 24% of its float traded short.
  • United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) is a semiconductor company that makes products for companies like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX). The company is seeing 21% of its float traded short.
  • TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) is a pharmaceutical company targeting women, and 25% of its float is short.
