Facebook Bans Ads For Weapon Accessories And Protective Gear

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is banning all ads related to weapon accessories and other equipment.

What Happened: The social media platform announced yesterday it would start banning all advertisements for protective gear and weapon accessories like vests, gun safes and holsters in the U.S.

The decision went into effect immediately and will take place until “at least through January 22.”

The company previously prohibited advertisements for ammunition, weapons and enhancements.

Why It Matters: The ban follows the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 and is aimed at ensuring safety for the Jan. 20 swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden.

Facebook also announced on Friday it would block any events happening close to D.C. and state capitols.

“Through Inauguration Day, we're blocking the creation of new Facebook events happening in close proximity to D.C. and state capitols. And we're doing a secondary review of inauguration-related events and removing policy-violating ones,” a spokesperson for Facebook said.

Photo by Kony on Unsplash.