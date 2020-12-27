Vineyard And Panoramic Views: Real Estate In Bel Air Going For $10.9M
Located in Bel Air on the western side of Los Angeles, deep in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, lies a property on sale for $10.9 million.
The 14,586 square-feet property is at 10535 Vestone Way in Los Angeles.
This estate has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and is divided into three structures:
The main house is spread over 12,786 square feet. Its three levels have ceilings that are 12 to 18-feet tall.
The guest house is spread over 1,200 square feet.
The staff quarters has a three-car garage, gym and office spread over 600 square feet.
The property is surrounded by a green belt, vineyard, canyon and panoramic views reminiscent of Italy.
It is located a mile from the Bel Air Hotel and hot spots for locals and international visitors.
