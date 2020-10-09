Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Plans To Skirt Apple Ban On Cloud Gaming Apps Via Browser-Based Service: Report
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 09, 2020 2:06am   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Plans To Skirt Apple Ban On Cloud Gaming Apps Via Browser-Based Service: Report

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is opting to use a web-browser based solution to bring its xCloud gaming service to iOS devices, Business Insider reported Thursday.

What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company’s executive vice president of gaming told employees at a company meeting that it would bring its Game Pass to Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPad and iPhone devices in 2021, according to Business Insider.

“We absolutely will end up on iOS,” Spencer said. 

Microsoft is also bringing xCloud to personal computers in 2021 — the company is already testing a preview version for employees, The Verge reported.

Why It Matters: The gaming executive told CNBC earlier this month that the Satya Nadella-led company is committed to bringing Game Pass to iOS devices.

Spencer told CNBC that Microsoft’s biggest issue with Apple isn’t a financial one. “Our biggest issue is that cloud game streaming apps are actually not allowed in the way Game Pass is built for other platforms,” he said.

The Tim Cook-led company rejected xCloud for its App Store for violating the marketplace’s policies in August.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has also rejected Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Stadia gaming platform from its app store.

Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) gaming app has been rejected multiple times as well, spurring antitrust concerns.

A 16-month congressional investigation into Big Tech companies concluded that Apple’s control over its mobile ecosystem allowed it to “to create and enforce barriers to competition.”

Price Action: Microsoft shares closed nearly 0.4% higher at $210.58 on Thursday and gained almost 0.3% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Lloyd Blankfein Blames SPACs, Free Money For Bubble Territory
GameStop Shares Surge On Microsoft Partnership
JPMorgan Chase Pledges $30B For Racial Wealth Equality: WSJ
Trump Touts Regeneron Antibody Cocktail As 'Cure,' Says 'I Felt Good Immediately'
Which Video Game Console Maker's Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?
Biden Win Could Have Implications For Exciting Tech ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Antitrust App Store cloud computing Cloud Gaming Services xCloudNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com