Microsoft Plans To Skirt Apple Ban On Cloud Gaming Apps Via Browser-Based Service: Report

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is opting to use a web-browser based solution to bring its xCloud gaming service to iOS devices, Business Insider reported Thursday.

What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company’s executive vice president of gaming told employees at a company meeting that it would bring its Game Pass to Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPad and iPhone devices in 2021, according to Business Insider.

“We absolutely will end up on iOS,” Spencer said.

Microsoft is also bringing xCloud to personal computers in 2021 — the company is already testing a preview version for employees, The Verge reported.

Why It Matters: The gaming executive told CNBC earlier this month that the Satya Nadella-led company is committed to bringing Game Pass to iOS devices.

Spencer told CNBC that Microsoft’s biggest issue with Apple isn’t a financial one. “Our biggest issue is that cloud game streaming apps are actually not allowed in the way Game Pass is built for other platforms,” he said.

The Tim Cook-led company rejected xCloud for its App Store for violating the marketplace’s policies in August.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has also rejected Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Stadia gaming platform from its app store.

Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) gaming app has been rejected multiple times as well, spurring antitrust concerns.

A 16-month congressional investigation into Big Tech companies concluded that Apple’s control over its mobile ecosystem allowed it to “to create and enforce barriers to competition.”

Price Action: Microsoft shares closed nearly 0.4% higher at $210.58 on Thursday and gained almost 0.3% in the after-hours session.