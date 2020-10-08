Market Overview

Apple Extends Free TV+ Subscriptions Through February
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 08, 2020 10:13pm   Comments
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is extending some Apple TV+ subscriptions, set to expire in the coming three months, through their billing date in February, TechCrunch reported Thursday.

What Happened: The subscriptions, valid for a year, were bundled with Apple TV+ purchases last year and were set to expire in November.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly extending the subscriptions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which could lead to fresh lockdowns.

Subscribers, who join before Nov. 1, will get a $4.99 credit — the current monthly cost of the service — for November, December, and January, as per TechCrunch.

Why It Matters: Apple TV+ launched November last year, and the consumer electronics company has been constantly looking to improve the content to match rivals like Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video, and the Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+.

Current programming includes shows such as “Oprah’s Book Club” and Jennifer Aniston’s “The Morning Show.”

Price Action: Apple shares traded 0.26% higher at $115.27 in the after-hours session on Thursday and closed mostly unchanged.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

