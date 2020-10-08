Market Overview

Why Dana's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 08, 2020 10:40am   Comments
Dana (NYSE: DAN) shares are trading higher on Thursday after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and announced a $18 price target.

Dana is a supplier of driveline (axles, driveshafts, and transmissions), sealing, and thermal-management technologies for vehicles with both conventional and alternative-energy powertrains. Dana operates in generates the majority of its revenue from its light vehicle segment, selling primarily to Ford, Hyundai, Tata, Nissan, GM, and Toyota. The company's largest end market is North America.

Dana shares traded up 5.24% to $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.21 and a 52-week low of $4.22.

Latest Ratings for DAN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform
Aug 2020BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Aug 2020KeyBancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DAN
