Tripadvisor Launches Menu Management Platform For Restaurants

Online travel platform Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced on Wednesday the launch of Menu Connect, an online listings management solution for restaurants to post their menus.

What Happened: Menu Connect allows restaurant owners to publish, update and manage their menu and business information across Tripadvisor's network of online properties, the company said.

The platform is built on SinglePlatform's industry-leading technology as part of the 2019 merger, Tripadvisor said.

Menu Connect is linked with Tripadvisor, Google, Yelp and many other platforms.

The majority of consumers lose trust in a restaurant if they uncover incorrect or inconsistent information online, the company said, adding that it hopes to help restaurant owners avoid this blunder.

The timing of the launch coincides with Tripadvisor's internal data, which shows that searches for restaurants have been gradually rising since early July.

"As diners increasingly research and visit eateries, it's critical for restaurants to ensure their information is up to date everywhere online so that they don't miss out on vital returning customers," the company said.

Why It's Important: Restaurant owners will also gain access to important data, including the total volume of menu views and a breakdown of new and returning customers in the past 30 days, Tripadvisor said.

What's Next: Menu Connect is already available in a handful of markets, including the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, among others.

"With the abundance of day-to-day responsibilities restaurant owners face, marketing and updating business information online is the last thing on owners' minds, yet it is often the deciding factor for diners looking for somewhere to eat," said Martin Verdon-Roe, general manager of hospitality solutions at Tripadvisor.

