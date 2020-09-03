Why QuinStreet's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) shares are trading higher on Thursday after Barrington Research upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $17 price target.

QuinStreet focuses on serving clients in large, information-intensive industries, where the company has pioneered a broad range of Internet marketing tools. QuintStreet aims to partner with search engine companies by helping build websites with flexible content and offerings that are customizable according to the user base.

QuinStreet shares were up 3.97% at $14.42 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.52 and a 52-week low of $5.76.