Why Gap's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading lower on Thursday after getting a lowered price target.

UBS maintained a Neutral rating and lowered its price target on the stock from $18 to $8.

Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Hill City, Janie & Jack, and Intermix brands. Old Navy generates nearly half of Gap's sales.

Gap shares were trading down 6.41% at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.18 and a 52-week low of $5.26.

Related Links:

Gap Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, CEO Warns Of Uncertainty

Gap Sales Drop Amid Pandemic, Retailer To Furlough 80,000 Workers In US And Canada